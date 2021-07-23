Cancel
Summerton, SC

Summerton Daily Weather Forecast

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SUMMERTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0b5hFfDT00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

