Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Captain Cook, HI

Captain Cook Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0b5hFeKk00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook, HI
116
Followers
512
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Captain Cook, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Keaau, HIPosted by
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Monday, August 2: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, August 3: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, August 5: Chance
Griffith, INPosted by
Griffith (IN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Griffith

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Griffith: Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Sunny during the
Whitney, TXPosted by
Whitney (TX) Weather Channel

Whitney Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitney: Monday, August 2: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Mostly sunny during the day;
Bridgeton, MOPosted by
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeton: Monday, August 2: Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear

Comments / 0

Community Policy