Reynoldsville Daily Weather Forecast
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0