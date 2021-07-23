Cancel
Hitchcock, TX

Friday has sun for Hitchcock — 3 ways to make the most of it

Hitchcock (TX) Weather Channel
(HITCHCOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hitchcock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hitchcock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0b5hFbgZ00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

