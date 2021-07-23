Cancel
Riverton, NJ

Riverton Weather Forecast

Riverton (NJ) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

RIVERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0b5hFZrz00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

