Hawley Daily Weather Forecast

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.