Hawley, PA

Hawley Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 10 days ago

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0b5hFX6X00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

