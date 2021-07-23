Hawley Daily Weather Forecast
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
