Whitwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
