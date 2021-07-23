Cancel
Stony Point, NY

Stony Point Daily Weather Forecast

Stony Point (NY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0b5hFVL500

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

