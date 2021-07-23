Stony Point Daily Weather Forecast
STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
