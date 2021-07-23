Cancel
Willows, CA

Willows Weather Forecast

Willows (CA) Weather Channel
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0b5hFRoB00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Willows is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WILLOWS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willows. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

