New Roads, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For New Roads

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

NEW ROADS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0b5hFP2j00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads, LA
