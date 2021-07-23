Owens Cross Roads Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



