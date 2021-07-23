Cancel
Owens Cross Roads, AL

Owens Cross Roads Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Owens Cross Roads (AL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0b5hFJzb00

  • Friday, July 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

