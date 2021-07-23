Friday set for rain in Comstock Park — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COMSTOCK PARK, MI) Friday is set to be rainy in Comstock Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Comstock Park:

Friday, July 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.