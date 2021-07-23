Cancel
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(ROCKY POINT, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rocky Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0b5hFFSh00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

