Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast For Union

Posted by 
Union (KY) Weather Channel
Union (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0b5hFEZy00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union, KY
90
Followers
525
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Keaau, HIPosted by
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Monday, August 2: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, August 3: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, August 5: Chance
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Hamlet (NC) Weather Channel

Hamlet Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamlet: Monday, August 2: Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 4: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Griffith, INPosted by
Griffith (IN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Griffith

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Griffith: Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Sunny during the

Comments / 0

Community Policy