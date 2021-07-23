Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.