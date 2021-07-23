Cancel
Cornelius, OR

Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0b5hFBvn00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Cornelius

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

