Lowell, IN

Lowell Daily Weather Forecast

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

LOWELL, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0b5hF8Mr00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lowell, IN
