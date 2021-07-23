Lithia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, July 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
