Lithia, FL

Lithia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0b5hF4px00

  • Friday, July 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lithia, FL
