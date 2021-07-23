Daily Weather Forecast For Old Fort
OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
