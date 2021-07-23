Cancel
Old Fort, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Old Fort

Posted by 
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0b5hF24V00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

