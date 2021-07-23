Cancel
Dingmans Ferry, PA

Weather Forecast For Dingmans Ferry

DINGMANS FERRY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0b5hF0J300

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

