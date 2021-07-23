Weather Forecast For Dingmans Ferry
DINGMANS FERRY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
