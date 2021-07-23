Daily Weather Forecast For Rodeo
RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
