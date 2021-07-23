Daily Weather Forecast For Rodeo

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, July 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.