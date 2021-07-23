Cancel
Camano Island, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Camano Island

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0b5hEtR200

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CAMANO ISLAND, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camano Island. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

