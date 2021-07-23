Cancel
Magalia, CA

Magalia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0b5hErfa00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Magalia (CA) Weather Channel

Magalia, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

