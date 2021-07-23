4-Day Weather Forecast For Richlands
RICHLANDS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0