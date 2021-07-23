Cancel
North Versailles, PA

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in North Versailles

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in North Versailles Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Versailles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0b5hEgCp00

  • Friday, July 23

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

North Versailles, PA
90
Followers
529
Post
3K+
Views
