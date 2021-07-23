Cancel
Liberty Lake, WA

Weather Forecast For Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0b5hEdYe00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Haze

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

