Weather Forecast For Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 24
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
