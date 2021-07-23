Yellville Weather Forecast
YELLVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
