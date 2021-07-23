Indialantic Daily Weather Forecast

INDIALANTIC, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 78 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.