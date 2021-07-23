Cancel
Manchester, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

 10 days ago

MANCHESTER, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0b5hEZyc00

  • Friday, July 23

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

