Fowlerville, MI

A rainy Friday in Fowlerville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Fowlerville (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(FOWLERVILLE, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fowlerville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fowlerville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0b5hEXDA00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fowlerville, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

