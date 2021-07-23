Crestline Weather Forecast

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, July 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



