Crestline Weather Forecast
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
