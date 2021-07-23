Cancel
Crestline, CA

Crestline Weather Forecast

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0b5hEKyx00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

