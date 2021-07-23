Cancel
Morganfield, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morganfield

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0b5hEHKm00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

