Evansville Schools Won’t Require Face Mask For Students

School kids in Evansville will not be required to wear masks when they return to class next month. The city’s school board stated on Thursday, July 22nd that masks will be optional. Superintendent Dr. David Smith says they don’t have the ‘luxury’ to require vaccinations or tell unvaccinated kids to learn from home, so he said Evansville schools will have to do their best. Smith says kids will have to continue to wear their masks on school buses and will be socially distanced in the classroom.