4 key IT operations management capabilities every team should use

As a manager you will be accountable for initiating, implementing, and monitoring the progress of multidisciplinary projects that organize the implementation of our intervention projects in organizations and education institutions. You are also responsible for defining the implementation projects, organising the projects and will coordinate the internal organisation of the Centre, as well as third parties and the employees working on the projects to realise the project's goals within the boundaries of costs, quality, organisation and communication. You will communicate about the progress of the projects with the director of the centre and the director impact and engagement. A large and critical part of this function is the aspect of people management.