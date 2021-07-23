Cancel
Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel

Oliver Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 10 days ago

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0b5hDw3000

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

