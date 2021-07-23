Cancel
Credit Suisse Brings UBS' Kruck in as Asset Management Chief of Staff

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired UBS' David Kruck, with new divisional head Ulrich Koerner bringing in a former colleague to join him at the top of the bank's asset management team. Koerner joined Credit Suisse from UBS in April, when Switzerland's second-biggest bank began overhauling its asset management...

