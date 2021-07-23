Hazel Park Weather Forecast
HAZEL PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, July 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
