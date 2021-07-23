Cancel
Braddock, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

Braddock (PA) Weather Channel
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

BRADDOCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0b5hDbkz00

  • Friday, July 23

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

