Grand Saline, TX

Grand Saline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grand Saline (TX) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

GRAND SALINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0b5hDWIE00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grand Saline, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Grand Saline, TXPosted by
Grand Saline (TX) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Grand Saline — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GRAND SALINE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Saline. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

