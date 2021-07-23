Cancel
Canal Fulton, OH

Canal Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel
CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0b5hDQzs00

  • Friday, July 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

