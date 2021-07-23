Canal Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
