White Pigeon, MI

Friday rain in White Pigeon: Ideas to make the most of it

White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(WHITE PIGEON, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in White Pigeon Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Pigeon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0b5hDJ4100

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Pigeon, MI
