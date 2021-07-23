Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz says former boss Bryan Harsin ‘always has a plan’
BIRMINGHAM — Even though Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was seen as an out-of-the-box hire coming in from Boise State, one SEC head coach knows him quite well. Second-year Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has direct ties to Bryan Harsin, as Drinkwitz served as an assistant coach for Harsin for three years. Drinkwitz coached with Harsin at two different schools starting with Arkansas State in 2013 before following Harsin to Boise State in 2014 and staying on staff there for two seasons.oanow.com
