Mohave Valley, AZ

Sun forecast for Mohave Valley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mohave Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0b5hDA7U00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 87 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 104 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 101 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mohave Valley, AZ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

