Floral City, FL

Friday set for rain in Floral City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Floral City (FL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(FLORAL CITY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Floral City Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Floral City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0b5hD8RH00

  • Friday, July 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

