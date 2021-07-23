Friday set for rain in Floral City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FLORAL CITY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Floral City Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Floral City:

Friday, July 23 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 24 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 25 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, July 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.