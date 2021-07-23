Cancel
Gambrills, MD

Gambrills Daily Weather Forecast

GAMBRILLS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0b5hCzW800

  • Friday, July 23

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

