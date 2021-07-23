Cancel
Statham, GA

Statham Daily Weather Forecast

Statham (GA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

STATHAM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0b5hCvzE00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Statham, GA
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Statham

(STATHAM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Statham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

