Austin Daily Weather Forecast
AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
