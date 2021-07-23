Lakeville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!
(LAKEVILLE, MA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lakeville:
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
