4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview
ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
