4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.