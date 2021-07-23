Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkview, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

Posted by 
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0b5hCil100

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview, WV
128
Followers
530
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkview, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elkview, WVPosted by
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(ELKVIEW, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elkview. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Elkview, WVPosted by
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Elkview — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELKVIEW, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elkview. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy