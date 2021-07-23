Somerville Weather Forecast

SOMERVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, July 24 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



