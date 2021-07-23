Somerville Weather Forecast
SOMERVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, July 24
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
