Weather Forecast For Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
