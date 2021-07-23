Cancel
Plymouth, NC

Weather Forecast For Plymouth

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0b5hCXzu00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

